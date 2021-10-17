Rockford holds virtual walk to end hunger

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – More steps were taken in a virtual walk that has been hosted for decades. The effort takes a step towards ending hunger in the Rockford community.

The “35th Annual Rockford Area Crop Hunger Walk” was held to raise $45 thousand, which will hep support local hunger programs.

Organizers said that the walk is important now more than ever.

“The crop walk has grown to support the issues of hunger around the world, beginning right here in our greater Rockford area,” said David Jones, the Coordinator of Rockford’s Crop Hunger Walk Committee.

People completed the walk at their own pace.