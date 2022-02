ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A home in Rockford has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Witwer House, at 504 North 1st Street, was built in 1876, an example of the Italianate architectural style with Gothic Revival influences.

The property retains the original masonry carriage house, which was also constructed in the Italianate style.

In 2019, the Witwer House was awarded local landmark status by the Rockford Historic Preservation Commission.