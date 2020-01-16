Rockford home burns down overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Conditions worked against Rockford Firefighters as they tried to put out a house fire in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue early Thursday morning.

The two-story house was showing heavy smoke when crews arrived, at 2:47 a.m.

According to fire officials, conditions of the vacant home did not allow firefighters to remain inside the house to fight the fire.

The Rockford Building Department was called in to demolish the house.

The Rockford Mass Transit District provided a warming bus for the crews, due to the cold.

Officials say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

