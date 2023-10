ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A home was badly damaged in an early morning fire on S. Pierpont Avenue on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story house.

A back portion of the house was badly charred.

No injuries have been reported, and investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The damage was estimated at $20,000.