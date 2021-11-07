Rockford home destroyed in early morning house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family is now staying with other relatives after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their home.

The Rockford Fire Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to the incident on 2805 9th Street where they found heavy fire on the first floor extending to the second floor.

The residents of the home were able to escape without injury. Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat inside the home; however, a second cat was killed in the fire.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital due to a minor illness. The firefighter has since been released and is reportedly doing well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.