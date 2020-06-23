Rockford home hit by stray bullets on 10th Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday night around 10:40 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the 16000 block of 10th Avenue in Rockford.

Officers discovered that a house nearby was struck by stray bullets. Officials say that two adults, two infants, and two kids were all inside a room that was hit.

Officials say the investigation revealed two males in their late teens to early twenties were walking in a nearby alley and exchanged fire with unknown subjects who were near the 1100 block of

13th Street.

No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

