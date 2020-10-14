Rockford home invasion suspect faces 60 years in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted 40-year-old Gregory Dukes on multiple charges stemming from a June 2019 home invasion and robbery.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Bruner Street on the night in question for a home invasion.

Dukes was developed as the suspect, police said, and was charged with 2 counts of Home Invasion, 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Residential Burglary, Residential Burglary by False Representation, Theft, Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.

He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the crime.

Dukes is scheduled to appear in court on November 12th.

