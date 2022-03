ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Contrary to economic troubles over the past year, Rockford-area housing has seen an improvement.

Area realtors sold 29% more homes in February 2022 than 2021. Three-hundred and twenty-five homes were sold last month across Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.

The average home price in the Rockford market is about $159,000, which is an increase of about 4% from last year.