ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was injured in a house fire that caused $25,000 in damages on Dorchester Drive Tuesday night.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters received the call at 8:45 p.m. and arrived to the scene in the 5500 block of Dorchester Drive to find heavy smoke coming from the windows on the first floor.

Authorities said the occupants of the house were able to escape from the fire, which started in the bedroom.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.