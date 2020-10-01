ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cathy Barsema, who founded Carpenter’s Place 20 years ago, has announced her retirement.
Barsema was the Director of Guest services for the homeless shelter.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carpenter’s Place was not able to hold an open house for the occasion, but staff were still able to get together to wish her well and give her a nice send-off.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman suffers life threatening injuries in car crash, Loves Park man in custody
- Scattered showers continue Thursday evening
- Rockford homeless shelter founder retires
- Discarded mail contained no Wisconsin ballots, officials say
- Amazon reveals over 19,000 workers got COVID-19
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!