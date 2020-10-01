Rockford homeless shelter founder retires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cathy Barsema, who founded Carpenter’s Place 20 years ago, has announced her retirement.

Barsema was the Director of Guest services for the homeless shelter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carpenter’s Place was not able to hold an open house for the occasion, but staff were still able to get together to wish her well and give her a nice send-off.

