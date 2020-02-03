Rockford homeless shelter seeks donations of winter boots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place is asking for donations of winter boots to help keep the city’s vulnerable population warm during the cold months.
The non-profit is asking for both men’s and women’s sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Avenue, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday, or the Illinois Bank & Trust locations listed below throughout the month of February.
Perryville Banking Center
6855 East Riverside Boulevard
Rockford, IL 61108
Route 173 Banking Center
1515 West Lane Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
State Street Banking Center
4048 East State Street
Rockford, IL 61108
Harrison Banking Center
2625 Stowmarket Avenue
Rockford, IL 61109
Guilford Road Banking Center
4571 Guilford Road
Rockford, IL 61107
Stewart Square Banking Center
308 W State Street Suite 100
Rockford, IL 61101
Lobby hours for all locations:
Monday – Friday: 9:00am – 5:30pm
Saturday: 9:00am – 12:30pm
