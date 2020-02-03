Rockford homeless shelter seeks donations of winter boots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place is asking for donations of winter boots to help keep the city’s vulnerable population warm during the cold months.

The non-profit is asking for both men’s and women’s sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Avenue, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday, or the Illinois Bank & Trust locations listed below throughout the month of February.

Perryville Banking Center

6855 East Riverside Boulevard

Rockford, IL 61108

Route 173 Banking Center

1515 West Lane Road

Machesney Park, IL 61115

State Street Banking Center

4048 East State Street

Rockford, IL 61108

Harrison Banking Center

2625 Stowmarket Avenue

Rockford, IL 61109

Guilford Road Banking Center

4571 Guilford Road

Rockford, IL 61107

Stewart Square Banking Center

308 W State Street Suite 100

Rockford, IL 61101

Lobby hours for all locations:

Monday – Friday: 9:00am – 5:30pm

Saturday: 9:00am – 12:30pm

