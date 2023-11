ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Manuel Loredo, 29, the suspect reportedly confronted by a homeowner after he tried to burglarize a garage.

According to police, Loredo attempted to burglarize the garage, in the 300 block of Welty Avenue, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday morning. The homeowner confronted Loredo and he ran off, police said.

He was found by officers a short time later and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Loredo faces charges of Theft and Criminal Trespass.