Rockford homeowner gives warning after house with seven kids inside shot up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were charged with shooting up a Rockford house. A woman was in custody and posted bond, but police are still looking for her boyfriend.

The homeowner and her seven kids were home when the bullets came through, and the woman said the bullets were close to hitting her and her youngest kids. Photos from inside the home show nearly a dozen bullet holes in her walls.

She is now scared for her safety, and is warning others to be careful.

Katerra lives near the intersection of Vale Avenue and Rural Street. She was inside her home last month with her seven kids when bullets came flying.

“Like 9 to 10 shots were fired into the dining room of my home,” Katerra said. “Missing me and my son by about 30 seconds, missing me by not only a foot. The closest bullet to my children was less than a foot away, my youngest children, my two and one-year-old.”

Court records named Kyle Schallock and Heather Stephens as the shooters. Police said the two shot into the house, knowing people were inside.

Katerra said her first thought was protecting her kids.

“I instructed the kids to stay quiet, I mean they were terrified, leave the lights off, we weren’t sure if anyone was still outside and like I said, we had to get them all to safety,” Katerra said. “Seven kids.. that’s a lot.”

Katerra said she knows both Schallock and Stephens, and filed an order of protection against them the next day.

“This has been a very personal thing, and its unfortunate that this is what it’s resulted to,” Katerra said.

She now has a warning for others.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Katerra said. “People who have malicious ways, because you never truly know somebody.”

Stephens posted $2,500 bond and is due in court December 21. Schallock is still on the loose.