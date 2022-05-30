ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents braved nearly 90 degree temperatures on Monday to honor those who died in the armed forces this Memorial Day.

Hundreds of people lines up for the annual Memorial Day parade as it ran down State Street to Beattie Park.

Local veterans and high school students walked in the parade while other veterans lined the route.

Retired Rear Admiral Nathan Jones said there is still a need to remind people that Memorial Day isn’t a celebration, but a somber remembrance.

“Our mission here is to remember all soldiers who have died in all of our wars, which number over 1 million. So it’s a solum ceremony, never letting those people, who gave all of their all to keep our freedoms going, in our memory and saying thank you, every one of those,” he said. “I come from the Vietnam era. I come from a small town. Four people from my small town died in the Vietnam War, and I knew most of them. Their ripples are going still in my memory, they’re never going to leave me and that’s what we have to remember: those people who sacrificed everything are never forgotten by this nation.”