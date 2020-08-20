Rockford hospice receives recognition from veterans’ group

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Hospice has been named a Level Five partner within the “We Honor Veterans” program.

The program gives recognition to the care hospice providers give to veterans.

In response, Heartland, located at 6000 E State St, has started “Operation: Gratitude,” a two-day fundraiser to raise money for local honor guards, groups that help lay veterans to rest.

“So, all the money that will be collected today from ‘Operation: Gratitude’ will be split amongst the local volunteer honor guard groups,” said Heartland’s manager of business development, Tammy Christiansen. “That will enable them to purchase items that they need to continue to fulfill their mission and, so, we’re honored to be able to support them.”

This was the first year of “Operation: Gratitude.”

