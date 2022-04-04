ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new flag is proudly flying over a local hospital in honor of “National Donate Life Month.”

Mercyhealth is recognizing organ and tissue donors. These donations are at many times a gift of life saving another person. There are just over 107,000 people on the wait list for an organ. About 20 die everyday.

Shirley Pincus never thought she would need a donation, until her pain became too much for her.

“I had three aromas removed and three, about three cm donor nerves to replace those aromas. I woke up in the hospital the next day and I had no pain,” Pincus said. “I do this because I cannot thank my donor and his family enough of ridding me of this awful pain.”

A survey found that almost everyone supports organ donations, and just over 50% are actually signed up to be a donor. More information about donating can be found on Gift of Hope’s website.