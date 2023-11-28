ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday has been celebrated as a day of charity to give back to the community following holiday weekend shopping.

Employees from UW Health SwedishAmerican hung bags packed with mittens, hats, and scarves on the fence bordering the hospital’s campus on E. State Street on Tuesday, free for anyone to take.

For the program’s coordinator, Michelle Corcoran, the annual tradition has become a family affair.

She and her mother make hats to include in the bags. This year, they have a record 256 bags to hand out.

“It’s wonderful,” Corcoran said. “It makes you feel good like you’re doing something great for the community. And people feel good about taking an item and keeping themselves warm.”

UW Health has been placing clothing on the fence on Giving Tuesday for the past eight years.