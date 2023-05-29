ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital has unveiled a project that is aimed at reconnecting the public with nature.

OSF HealthCare launched its “Community Healing and Wellness Garden,” which is funded by the City of Rockford and the Family Peace Center.

Classes that teach the basics of gardening will be available. The space will also be used for therapeutic opportunities for those with mental health issues.

“For mental health, it’s good to, sort of, calm us in a way, be with Earth,” said Therasa Yehling, manager of Stive Trauma Recovery Center. “So, being out in nature in some way, getting into the dirt and growing something, cultivating something, that is healing. It’s therapeutic.”

A row from each planter box will also be dedicated for donation to a local food pantry.