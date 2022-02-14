ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local health system is loosening restrictions on visitors to its hospitals.

Patients at UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital will now be allowed one guest. Pediatric and neo-natal patients can have two visitors. All guests will be screened, and masks are required.

Visitors were banned back in November as the omicron variant surged, but Swedes doctors said that a significant drop in patients being treated for COVID allowed for the change.

“We were over 100 on a daily basis, COVID confirmed patients in our inpatient setting and we have reduced by half or more now at this point,” said Dr. Jennifer Kline, infection prevention manager at UW Health SwedishAmerican.

Doctors said that the number one thing residents can do to help hospital numbers drop is to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.