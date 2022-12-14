ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital is making sure that area families in need have something to eat over the holiday.

Mercyhealth donated turkeys and hams to the Rock River Valley Pantry. Several vegan options were donated as well.

Staff loaded up pantry vans at the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The meals were originally offered to Mercyhealth partners as a holiday gift, but many of those asked for the meals to be donated to local charities instead.

Pantry administrators said that the need is great, with their client base doubling in the last year.

“We are assisting over 3,600 individuals a month right now. So, you know, this is more than just a holiday meal. This is also going to be extended by the families,” said Kim Admas-Bakke, executive director of the Rock River Valley Pantry. “They’ll be able to make multiple meals just from what’s left over, which will help them extend their discretionary income.”

Two hundred and forty turkeys, as well as 150 hams, were donated overall.