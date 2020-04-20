Rockford hospital notices life-threatening trend due to virus outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican Hospital says some people are putting off emergency room visits for serious conditions, in order to avoid possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

SwedishAmerican’s ER director, Dr. Jason Layman, says people with heart attack or stroke symptoms aren’t going to the hospital, and wants to inform residents that the facility is making sure to keep patients with COVID-19 symptoms separate from other patients.

“If you’re having signs of a heart attack, with chest pain, severe shortness of breath, or stroke symptoms, with weakness, anything that you would normally come to the emergency department for, we want to get the message out that you should still be coming,” Layman said.

Layman also said that, due to the virus, there are less people in the emergency room altogether.

