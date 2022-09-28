ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital is making it easier for residents to make sure that they are protected for the upcoming flu season.

OSF Healthcare is offering drive-thru flu shots again this year. Healthcare workers were at OSF’s Guilford Square location on Featherstone Road Wednesday, and will be there every Wednesday and Friday through November 4.

“Flu season will be coming soon and we want to help people stay healthy,” said Dr. Sarah Whelan, family medicine at OSF Healthcare. “We want you to get the flu shot, not only to protect yourself, but to protect your family, your friends, your co-workers, your classmates. It’s really to keep our community safe and healthy.”

Residents will need to pre-register, which they can do through the OSF MyChart app. They can also call their primary care office to get signed up.