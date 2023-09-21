ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital teams up to show seniors what services are available to them in the Rockford area.

Molina Healthcare joined MercyHealth for a “Senior Expo” on Thursday. It was a one-stop shop, offering education on different services from care planning to immunizations to even volunterring.

Organizers said that having all of these resources in one place made it easier for the seniors, as well as made sure that the community is served.

“It’s very important, because we want to make sure, especially as our seniors are aging, we are letting them know what services are offered at MercyHealth that would aid in the aging process,” said Erika Hannah of Molina Healthcare of Illinois.

This was the first time that these two teamed up for a “Senior Expo,” but they said that it will not be the last.