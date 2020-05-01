Rockford hospital to resume elective surgeries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican Hospital is taking advantage of the loosened restrictions in effect on Friday to resume elective surgeries.

The heath network is planning to reschedule procedures that were put on hold due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Hospitals aren’t able to start performing the surgeries until after May 11th.

The modified stay-at-home order was announced by Gov. JB Pritzker a week ago.

SwedishAmerican says it has a backlog of patients who’ve had to postpone procedures.

The hospital’s trauma medical director sais the rescheduling process will be based on what surgeries are more pressing and which can wait.

