ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital celebrated new life at the beginning of the new year.

UW Health SwedishAmerican had its first baby of the year delivered at 2:37 a.m. Saturday. A healthy baby girl was welcomed into the world, and she was even festive for 2022.

Her parents are two local family physicians with UW Health SwedishAmerican. The baby does not have a name yet, but she does have two older siblings waiting to meet her.