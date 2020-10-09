Rockford hospitals announce new visitor restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare, and SwedishAmerican Health System have announced new visitor restrictions due to an increase in hospitalizations and lengths of stay.

According to a press release from the Winnebago County Health Department, all three healthcare providers announced the following guidelines, to go into effect on Monday, October 12th:

Mercyhealth Rockton and Riverside Hospitals:

• Outpatient procedures and surgery—patients may be accompanied by ONE VISITOR to the procedure area and will then be asked to leave the building. Contact information will be taken and the visitor will be called when the patient is ready to be discharged.

• Emergency Department—ONE VISITOR PER DAY

• Pediatrics (including NICU)—UP TO TWO VISITORS PER DAY

• OB Unit—ONE VISITOR PER DAY

• Inpatient Medical and Surgical Units and ICU—NO VISITORS (Exceptions on a case by case basis for end of life situations or special circumstances)

• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center:

• One support person per patient is allowed inside the medical center based on the patient’s need and condition.

• Special consideration will be made during critical situations in collaboration with the care team.

SwedishAmerican Health System:

• No inpatient visitors are allowed except for healthcare decision makers and visitors of end-of-life patients.

• One visitor per patient is allowed in Labor and Delivery, Mother/Baby, Maternal Fetal Medicine and the Emergency Department.

• Two visitors per patient are allowed in the NICU and the Pediatrics Unit.

“We’re seeing an uptick in patients who have COVID-19, and that reflects more illness in the community,” said Paula Carynski, President, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center. “Yet we know all our patients need the presence and support of loved ones. At this point, we can safely allow each patient one support person, in person, with significant safety measures. And we encourage our patients to connect to family members by phone and video so they can benefit from those healing connections, as well.”

Visitors will be asked to stay in their loved one’s room as much as possible and limit movement around the hospital. Each visitor will be asked to bring their own face mask and be required to wear it at all times while in the hospital. They will be screened upon entry for fever and other symptoms.

If the visitor cannot wear a mask or does not pass the health screening, support can still be provided by digital means, such as video call or by telephone. Visitors are not allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for a COVID-19 infection.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

