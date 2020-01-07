Rockford hospitals restrict visitors as U.S. on track for worst flu season in years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hospitals in the stateline are restricting visitors to those 18 and older as the high number of influenza cases forces care providers to take action.

The rule applies to all Rockford hospitals, the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, and Crusader Community Health.

Anyone showing flu-like symptoms should refrain from visiting patients, medical professionals advise.

Those who haven’t been vaccinated for the flu this year must wear a mask while on hospital grounds.

Last week, Rochelle Community Hospital made a similar change after a high number of flu cases surfaced in Ogle County.

So far, nearly 3,000 people have died from the flu this flu season, and that worries doctors because we’re still two months away from when flu cases typically peak.

This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades, according to the United States’ top infectious disease doctor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, has a blunt warning.

“Flu can kill you, flu can make you very sick,” Fauci said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of last week, more than 6.4 million people were infected. Nearly 3,000 people, including 27 children, have died, and more than 55,000 people were hospitalized.

“This year, we are on a trajectory that looks like it’s right tracking with two of the worst years we’ve had, 2017-18 and 2014-15,” Fauci said.

The good news? It’s not too late to get a flu shot, especially for those at higher risk of the disease, like kids, the elderly, or people with chronic medical conditions.

“The benefits of influenza vaccines are very clear,” Fauci said. “Either you protect yourself from getting initially infected, or even if you do get infected, it can prevent you from progressing to serious disease.”

The vaccine is widely available in pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Fauci said it’s your best line of defense.

“If you have not gotten vaccinated, you should get vaccinated, it is not too late to get vaccinated,” he said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

