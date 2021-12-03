Rockford hospitals say 167 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Region 1 is climbing.

The Winnebago County Health Department on Friday said over 400 people have tested positive for the virus this week.

Stephenson County has the highest number of cases in the region, with 635 residents testing positive.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the high numbers puts most of the counties at warning level.

The numbers of people going to the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms is also on the rise, with Rockford hospitals saying a total of 167 patients are currently being treated, almost 40 more than last week.