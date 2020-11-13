Rockford hospitals say they’re reaching ‘critical point’ as COVID-19 cases climb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Area health leaders said Friday the community is reaching a “critical point” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“This can only go on so long,” said Dr. James Cole, from SwedishAmerican. “There’s only a finite number of beds. There’s only a finite number of healthcare personnel. Oh, by the way, those healthcare personnel are getting sick, as well. They’re getting sick from patients, but they’re also getting sick in the community.”

Cole says Illinois’ Region 1 is doing a poor job of complying with Gov. JB Pritzker’s mitigation measures.

In Winnebago County alone, there have been more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

Cole said SwedishAmerican is becoming overwhelmed with patients, and that doesn’t include other patients who go to the hospital for other illnesses.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better, because we’re going to see the winter illnesses,” he said. “And all of those winter illnesses, on top of COVID, is going to, potentially, super-saturate the three hospital systems here in this region.”

