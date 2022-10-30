ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area hospitals are experiencing a high number of young patients in emergency rooms due to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

There is no vaccine to prevent RSV, but there is medication to treat it if it results in a hospitalization. The only issue with that is there is currently a shortage of pediatric beds across the state, according to health experts.

“We have more and more really sick kids and less beds throughout the state and region to take care of them,” said Dr. James Cole, chief medical officer at UW Health Northern Illinois.

RSV has been around for a long time and health experts usually plan for it to pick up around the colder months, but it seems to be creeping up earlier in the season than expected this year. There have also been more cases among all populations, according to Cole.

“You can’t say people don’t die from it because people die from everything, from influenza to covid to RSV, and there’s a reason why children who get RSV sometimes need to be in the intensive care unit, because they’re in critical condition from this, but they usually do very well with the proper supportive care in a pediatric ICU,” Cole said. “But if there are no pediatric ICU beds, then it’s a really tough situation.”

Cole said that it is a tough situation because many hospitals are at critical capacity for pediatric beds. That includes ICU, neonatal and regular beds. Cole suggested going back to practices used during the pandemic to prevent it, like masking and social distancing.

“The best way to not get RSV is to do all the things that we were telling people to do to avoid COVID, because it’s another one of those viral illnesses that you acquire via respiratory communication,” Cole said.

The doctor worries about the future of the virus, with more people congregating inside during the winter.

“People will be getting sicker and there will be more disease, I promise you that,” Cole said.

RSV symptoms include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, fever and breathing issues. Doctors said to keep children away from other kids if they are showing these symptoms, and to seek medical attention.