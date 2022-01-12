Rockford hospitals stretched thin after 900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 900 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rockford area in the last 24 hours.

Omicron is now dominant variant in the region, and hospital resources are being stretched thin. Ninety-six percent of intensive care unit beds are full.

Front line workers from Mercyhealth took to social media on Wednesday to say that the are overwhelmed.

“The medical team is exhausted, including myself. I’m tired of having the same conversation over and over, not only with patients, talking about do they want to be intubated knowing that if they get intubated, they’ll probably never come off,” the workers said. “I know the message must be getting old, but the one thing you can do to help us, more than anything, is to get vaccinated.”

Just over 55% of Winnebago County residents are full vaccinated.