Rockford hosts Make a Wish Foundation event: Walk for Wishes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Make a Wish Foundation event called Walk for Wishes at Rock Valley College will be starting Sunday, October 17th at 9 a.m.

Melissa Barnes, Make a Wish Representative, talked about her 11-year-old son, Caiden, who has Down Syndrome, Xq28 Duplication Syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a form of epilepsy, which qualified him for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Caiden has seizures daily and requires family members and nurses to watch him 24/7.

He has four different types of seizures, Absence Seizures, Tonic-Clonic Seizures, Myoclonic seizures, and Atonic Seizures.

Caiden went to go to Disneyworld for his wish, where Melissa said having that moment and memories with her son were “really precious.”

“He loves fireworks, we went to see fireworks multiple nights once we realized he loved it so much and his face would just light up,” said Melissa.

The walk on Sunday will raise money that will continue granting wishes for children going through similar situations as Caiden.

There is still time to register and donate for Walk for Wishes, you can click the link for more information https://bit.ly/2YYeqcv.