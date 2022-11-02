ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People in Rockford got the chance Wednesday night to voice their concerns about crime and other issues in the city.

It was the last of three planed town halls. Police Chief Carla Redd, Mayor Tom McNamara and staff members from the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence Prevention were there. The group offered an overview of what the city is doing to reduce violent crime, and also listened to residents.

Redd credited work with the community for allowing police to make a quick arrest after a murder last weekend at Auburn Manor.

“Having the community stand up and work with us and reporting what they saw, truly, it takes efforts on both sides, because, simply put, the police cannot be everywhere all the time,” Redd said. “And, so, we really rely on our residents to come forward and report what they’re hearing and what they’re seeing.”

Redd also said that Rockford Police will restart the department’s “Explorer” program, which allows RPS 205 students to work toward a public safety career. It will start in January.