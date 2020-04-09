Rockford hotels struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s tourism and hospitality leaders say that even though hotels are deemed essential businesses, they’re struggling to fill rooms during the stay-at-home order.

John Groh, President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RAVBC), said, “As the American traveling public has stopped traveling, as they’re sheltering in place, business travel is down. All meetings, conferences, conventions, tournaments are cancelled. So, occupancy has really plummeted.”

Hotel occupancy in Winnebago County is down nearly 58 percent from this time one year ago, as COVID-19 has halted most non-essential travel.

The general manager of the Riverview Inn and Suites, at 700 W Riverside Blvd, says that April is normally the start of their busy season.

“We were actually to be sold out most weekends in April, and a few weekends in March,” said Marcee Collier, General Manager.

Instead, sports tournaments and other events that were to bring dozens of guests have all been cancelled, and only essential workers are staying at the hotel.

“We run probably around 15-20 rooms a night during the week, maybe a little more on the weekends. But nothing like you would normally see. Nothing like a full hotel,” Collier said.

The RAVBC says they’re doing what they can to help local hotels by working to reschedule planned events for a later date.

“That’s a big focus, is don’t cancel, rebook, postpone,” said Groh.

Collier says that since nobody knows when social distancing guidelines will end, working to reschedule comes with its own set of challenges.

“That’s been kind of the hardest part of the whole thing, is they’re not sure how long to postpone it, or how far to postpone it. If you go to September and everybody moves to September or August, then you have a bottleneck in August or September. So, it’s been a process of trying to schedule people out and stagger. But we really don’t know when,” Colliler said.

Collier says the hotel’s continental breakfast has been converted to a grab and go breakfast, and hotel common areas have been closed off to limit person-to-person contact.

