ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A house on Auburn Court had to be demolished early Sunday morning after it was destroyed in a fire overnight.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, it was 4:24 a.m. when firefighters received the call to respond to the 1300 block of Auburn Court.

Upon arrival, officials said heavy fire was already showing from the house and firefighters had to open three fire attack hose lines and two aerial master streams to bring the fire under control.

ComEd, Nicor, and the Rockford Building Department were all called out to the scene, and eventually, a demolition crew to remove the property after it was deemed a total loss and a safety concern.

No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.