ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Saturday morning house fire left the residents without a place to live.

It happened around 8:57 p.m. at 1016 15th Ave., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived within four minutes of reporting to find smoke showing from the second floor. Water was used within five minutes of firefighters’ arrival to put out the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze. A cat was rescued from the residence, and was given oxygen at the scene.

The residents of the house were displaced as a result of the fire. They have been put into contact with the Red Cross for assistance in finding a place to stay. There is estimated to be $15,000 in damages.

The fire is still under investigation.