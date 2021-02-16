Rockford house fire likely caused by attempt to thaw frozen pipes, official say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say an occupant may have started an accidental house fire while trying to thaw frozen water pipes on Tuesday.

According to WinBurSew Fire Chief Dave Loria, crews were called to a home in the 7800 block of Kelley Road around 10:59 a.m.

Two sheriff’s deputies were able to rescue a man from the burning home. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the incident and say the house is currently uninhabitable.