Rockford house fire on Church Street causes $60,000 in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–A structure fire occurred in a vacant, single-story residential home Monday morning around 1:45 am.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 3304 N. Church Street after multiple neighbors saw the flames and called 911.

Officials say the fire advanced into the home through the windows and overhangs. Rockford Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes but remained on scene removing charred material for multiple hours.

The property, which was listed for rent, has an estimated loss of $60,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The incident comes less than a day after a reported Rockford house fire broke out on Arcadia Terrace with $40,000 in damages. While officials say the cause appears to be accidental in nature, an investigation is still ongoing.

