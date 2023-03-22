ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three adults lost their home on Harper Avenue Tuesday night after a fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the scene, in the 700 block, at 9:06 p.m. and found smoke coming from the front of the house.

It took 20 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire has yet been undetermined, but the loss to the property was estimated at $40,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents. No injuries were reported.