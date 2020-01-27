Rockford house fire started in laundry room, officials say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters extinguished a fire that started in a home’s laundry room on Monday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Joyce Avenue after 9 a.m.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working fire at 300 Joyce Avenue. Command is reporting that fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/XhFekMdNni — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) January 27, 2020

According to officials, the home’s resident evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Damage was assessed at $20,000. No one was hurt.

