Rockford house fire started in laundry room, officials say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters extinguished a fire that started in a home’s laundry room on Monday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Joyce Avenue after 9 a.m.
According to officials, the home’s resident evacuated before fire crews arrived.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Damage was assessed at $20,000. No one was hurt.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Poplar Grove man has worked on last 3 Super Bowl halftime shows
- Rock County Jail pairs ‘unadoptable’ dogs and inmates
- Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20
- PHOTOS: J.Lo and Shakira dazzle in halftime show
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!