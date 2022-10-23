ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of the home.

The home’s electrical service had been damaged by a falling tree limb, which left live electrical wires on the ground in the back yard. This caused firefighters to fight the blaze from inside the home.

Damages are estimated at $10,000, and the blaze is believed to have been accidental.