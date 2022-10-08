ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house that was being remodeled caught fire Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of King Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire, according to the Rockford Police Department. Units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters found a small fire in a back room after they forced entry. The blaze was quickly extinguished. The home was vacant at the time due to remodeling construction.

Damages are estimated to be a $4,000. While the fire was believed to have been accidental, an investigation is ongoing.