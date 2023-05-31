ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Housing inventory in the Rockford area has hit a new low, with the number of available homes for sale falling below 200 properties.

Conor Brown, the CEO of NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, said inventory has been falling or remaining flat for 28 straight months, with home prices still going up due to inflation and interest rates.

More sellers are entering the market to take advantage of the rising prices.

“On the seller’s side, what do you still need to do to get your house ready to put it on the market? Any sort of condition, things so that it can be the next one sold, and then just be prepared, that you would have a quick offer or multiple offers, because we’re still seeing that in the marketplace,” he said.

The housing market needs more houses for sale to meet the demand of buyers, especially as the market traditionally hits is peak in the summer.

Brown recommends that potential buyers speak with a lender to get pre-approved for a mortgage loan.