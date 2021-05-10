Rockford Housing Authority celebrates initiative to help residents find better jobs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Housing Authority celebrates a program that has helped many families improve their lives.

The ‘Jobs Plus’ initiative was made possible by more than $2 million HUD award. In addition to a roof over their heads, the program empowers residents to secure higher-paying jobs and bridge a path out of poverty.

The program also features job readiness classes, covering a range of topics from computer literacy to financial planning.

“These classes were different from any other implemented before because these classes involved as we said the whole family. So, not just the parents saw the way to a better life, but also did the children and the family members that chose to be involved,” said RHA Board Chairperson Karen Hoffman.

Rockford Housing Authority has over 50 partnerships with key social service agencies within the community.