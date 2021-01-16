Rockford Housing Authority temporarily closes offices after employee tests positive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) offices will be closed as an employee has tested positive with COVID-19.

The housing authority said they found out about the case Saturday, January 16th.

Administrators said staff will continue to work from home, and will be able to help residents. The RHA Maintenance Manager, Vince Tarara, will receive and respond to all emergency work orders from residents.

In order to get back into the office the RHA hired a bio-hazard cleaning agency to sanitize their offices and heating/air duct systems.

“We are committed to keeping our services up and running. The RHA Staff will continue to work together to ensure that our residents remain our focus and that we collaborate effectively while remaining safely at home,” said RHA CEO, Laura Snyder.

