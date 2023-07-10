ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “IceHogs Community Fund” and the “Chicago Blackhawks Foundation” awarded grants to several Rockford-area organizations on Monday.

The grant totaled nearly $130,000 in total, which will be split across nine organizations. The Rockford Park District got the largest award at $34,000.

This money went towards an inflatable street hockey rink, which made its debut on Monday.

“I mean, you got a lot [of] counties, lot of people from all walks of life play this sport, but it’s expensive, you know,” said Jay Sandine, executive director of the Rockford Park District. “It costs a lot of money for skates and ice time and equipment, and there’s access issues, you know, driving to the rinks, so a lot of our kids don’t get to experience that sport, and now they will.”

The street hockey rink will be used to sever the “Junior Street Hogs Outreach Program.” Officials estimate that the rink will serve about 15,000 youth and teens over the next year.