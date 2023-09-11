ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local sports team has donated to support veterans.

The Rockford IceHogs present a grant award to the Oscar Mike Foundation, whose mission is help keep injured veterans “on the move” through adaptive sports. They are able to play sports like golf, or even fly in planes.

Noah Currier, founder of Oscar Mike, said that it means the world to him to be supported by the community.

“Personally, I always feel like the luckiest guy in the world to be able to do this as my job, but we literally can’t do it without this kind of support,” Currier said. “So, to have that come from a local organization like the IceHogs means the world to us.”

Oscar Mike is also planning to create a large facility in the stateline.