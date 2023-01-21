ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Icehogs held “Pucks for Autism” at the BMO Center Saturday afternoon.

The adult, pre-game skate was part of their “Autism Acceptance” event. Participants wore an “Autism Acceptance” themed jersey.

One parent had an important message to share.

“Just be understanding of others,” said Henry and Shawn Pfeiffer. “People have their differences and just be understanding and accepting of that.”

The event has been held for the past eight years. The money raised will benefit the Superhero Center for Autism.