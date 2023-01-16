ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well as commercial and retail space.

The City is in final negotiations with the developer, who McNamara said has put a lot of money and time into the project.

“This one is pretty unique. One, the amount of money they’ve put in, but two, the amount of effort and communication they’ve put in. Not just with us, the City, which is needed for anyone, right? But they’ve been to neighborhood meetings, talking to residents about what do they want in that property,” McNamara said. “I think that makes it so much more special, because the citizens have been part of the development of this project.”

The Mayor expects the project to come up to city council in the 30-45 days. Construction can begin once it is approved.