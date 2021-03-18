Rockford inching towards being a Top 25 city by 2025, according to new report

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s goal of becoming a Top 25 Community by 2025 is inching closer to reality, according to the group Transform Rockford.

The group unveiled its community scorecard on Thursday, saying as the city is measured against communities with similar populations and economies, mental health, property rates, and higher education in Rockford all saw gains.

Twenty three percent of the community now has a Bachelor’s degree, an increase of 21% over two years ago, the group said.

The number of people living in poverty has dropped two percentage points.

Moving forward, Transform Rockford’s leaders say diversity will play an important role in getting the city to its Top 25 goal.

“We’ve…prioritized belonging, diversity, equity, inclusion,” said executive director David Sidney. “We want to see that through all the catalytic projects going forward. Some already had, but we’ve said, it has to be core to everything we do. So, that it’s not just words, but it’s action.”